IT Sector Hit Hard by US Visa Fee Hikes

For the second day in a row, IT stocks experienced a decline amid worries over the recent sharp increase in US H-1B visa fees. Hexaware Technologies saw a substantial drop of 5.04%, while other prominent companies like Mphasis and Tech Mahindra also posted losses.

The BSE IT index fell by 0.63% to 34,769.38, reflecting the broader sector's concerns. Ajit Mishra, SVP - Research at Religare Broking Ltd, highlighted IT, FMCG, and realty sectors as those most affected, with the IT sector particularly troubled by the implications of the visa fee hike on earnings.

Last week's announcement by the Trump administration of a one-time $100,000 fee on H-1B visas compounds existing pressures. Indian tech professionals, who comprise over 70% of H-1B visa holders, stand to be significantly impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)