IT Sector Hit Hard by US Visa Fee Hikes

IT stocks saw a decline for the second consecutive day as US H-1B visa fee hikes raised concerns. Companies like Hexaware, Mphasis, and Tech Mahindra reported significant losses. The new visa fee of $100,000 affects Indian tech professionals heavily, who constitute a major portion of H-1B visas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the second day in a row, IT stocks experienced a decline amid worries over the recent sharp increase in US H-1B visa fees. Hexaware Technologies saw a substantial drop of 5.04%, while other prominent companies like Mphasis and Tech Mahindra also posted losses.

The BSE IT index fell by 0.63% to 34,769.38, reflecting the broader sector's concerns. Ajit Mishra, SVP - Research at Religare Broking Ltd, highlighted IT, FMCG, and realty sectors as those most affected, with the IT sector particularly troubled by the implications of the visa fee hike on earnings.

Last week's announcement by the Trump administration of a one-time $100,000 fee on H-1B visas compounds existing pressures. Indian tech professionals, who comprise over 70% of H-1B visa holders, stand to be significantly impacted.

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

