Allcargo Gati Scales Up for Festive Surge

Allcargo Gati Ltd, an express distribution and supply chain management company, announced a significant expansion of its warehousing space and workforce in anticipation of increased shipments during the festive season.

Anticipating a 20-40% surge in demand, fueled by the booming e-commerce sector, Allcargo Gati has increased its warehouse capacity by 2.77 lakh sq ft in key locations including Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Furthermore, the company has strategically increased its workforce by 30%, with more than 9,000 employees deployed, to manage the surge effectively. The recent GST revision aids cost efficiency in express logistics, translating to competitive pricing and faster deliveries.

