Left Menu

Allcargo Gati Scales Up for Festive Surge

Allcargo Gati Ltd has expanded its warehouse space by 2.77 lakh sq ft and increased its workforce by 30% to accommodate the festive season's anticipated demand. The company expects 20-40% growth, driven by e-commerce. Recent GST changes have enhanced logistics efficiency for competitive pricing and quicker deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:28 IST
Allcargo Gati Scales Up for Festive Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allcargo Gati Ltd, an express distribution and supply chain management company, announced a significant expansion of its warehousing space and workforce in anticipation of increased shipments during the festive season.

Anticipating a 20-40% surge in demand, fueled by the booming e-commerce sector, Allcargo Gati has increased its warehouse capacity by 2.77 lakh sq ft in key locations including Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Furthermore, the company has strategically increased its workforce by 30%, with more than 9,000 employees deployed, to manage the surge effectively. The recent GST revision aids cost efficiency in express logistics, translating to competitive pricing and faster deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse in Indore: Heavy Rains and Structural Flaws Cause Building Disaster

Tragic Collapse in Indore: Heavy Rains and Structural Flaws Cause Building D...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds Discontinued Justice Dept. Bribery Probe Involving Border Czar

Controversy Surrounds Discontinued Justice Dept. Bribery Probe Involving Bor...

 Global
3
DeChambeau: The LIV Star Energizing Team USA at Ryder Cup

DeChambeau: The LIV Star Energizing Team USA at Ryder Cup

 Global
4
India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

India's Young Team Shows Resilience Amidst Controversial Celebrations

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025