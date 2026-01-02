Left Menu

US Eases Proposed Tariffs on Italian Pasta Makers

The United States reduced proposed duties on Italian pasta makers after reviewing anti-dumping claims. Originally, a 92% additional duty was suggested, but rates were lowered for key firms, La Molisana and Garofalo. The decision was welcomed by the Italian foreign ministry and the Unione Italiana Food association.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has reduced the proposed new duties on several Italian pasta makers following a review of their alleged anti-dumping activities, according to the Italian Foreign Ministry. The U.S. Commerce Department's updated analysis indicated that Italian exporters had addressed many concerns from the initial assessment.

Initially, the U.S. had said 13 Italian pasta companies would face a 92% extra duty in addition to the standard 15% tariff on most EU imports, with particular focus on two producers, La Molisana and Garofalo, accused of selling pasta at unfairly low prices. Following further assessment, tariffs for La Molisana reduced to 2.26% and Garofalo to 13.98%. The remaining 11 producers face a tariff of 9.09%.

Margherita Mastromauro, president of the pasta sector at the Unione Italiana Food association, praised the U.S. decision, highlighting the importance of the American market for Italian pasta exports which were valued at over 4 billion euros in 2024. This decision followed concerns voiced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni regarding the impact of potential tariffs amid diplomatic ties with the U.S.

