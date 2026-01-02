Entertainment Highlights: 'Zootopia 2' Breaks Records, Mel Gibson's Split, and BTS's Return
Entertainment industry buzz includes 'Zootopia 2' surpassing 'Frozen 2' in Disney's animation box office, Netflix's NFL streams breaking viewership records, Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross parting ways after nine years, BTS announcing a new album and world tour, and jazz concerts canceled at the Kennedy Center due to political reasons.
In an impressive box office feat, 'Zootopia 2' has surpassed 'Frozen 2' to become Walt Disney Animation Studios' highest-grossing film ever. The sequel grossed around $1.46 billion globally, marking a significant achievement for Disney in a year when box office numbers trail behind pre-pandemic figures.
Netflix's Christmas Day NFL broadcasts made streaming history, drawing an average of 27.5 million viewers in the U.S., with the peak reaching over 30 million. The Lions vs. Vikings game achieved record-breaking viewership, according to Nielsen data.
Celebrity news reveals that Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have ended their nine-year relationship, announcing their separation through a joint statement given exclusively to PEOPLE, while K-Pop sensation BTS gears up for a new album release and world tour in March 2023.
- READ MORE ON:
- Zootopia
- Disney
- Netflix
- NFL
- Mel Gibson
- BTS
- Kennedy Center
- jazz
- entertainment
- box office
ALSO READ
BTS Gears Up for a Triumphant Comeback with New Album and World Tour
BTS Gears Up for Major Comeback with New Album Release
Jazz Ensemble Withdraws in Protest: Trump Kennedy Center Controversy
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross Part Ways After Nine Years
Jazz Ensemble Exits Trump-Kennedy Center Over Name Change