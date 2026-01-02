Left Menu

Entertainment Highlights: 'Zootopia 2' Breaks Records, Mel Gibson's Split, and BTS's Return

Entertainment industry buzz includes 'Zootopia 2' surpassing 'Frozen 2' in Disney's animation box office, Netflix's NFL streams breaking viewership records, Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross parting ways after nine years, BTS announcing a new album and world tour, and jazz concerts canceled at the Kennedy Center due to political reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 02:30 IST
Entertainment Highlights: 'Zootopia 2' Breaks Records, Mel Gibson's Split, and BTS's Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive box office feat, 'Zootopia 2' has surpassed 'Frozen 2' to become Walt Disney Animation Studios' highest-grossing film ever. The sequel grossed around $1.46 billion globally, marking a significant achievement for Disney in a year when box office numbers trail behind pre-pandemic figures.

Netflix's Christmas Day NFL broadcasts made streaming history, drawing an average of 27.5 million viewers in the U.S., with the peak reaching over 30 million. The Lions vs. Vikings game achieved record-breaking viewership, according to Nielsen data.

Celebrity news reveals that Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have ended their nine-year relationship, announcing their separation through a joint statement given exclusively to PEOPLE, while K-Pop sensation BTS gears up for a new album release and world tour in March 2023.

TRENDING

1
A Socialist Dawn: Zohran Mamdani's Vision for a New York Renaissance

A Socialist Dawn: Zohran Mamdani's Vision for a New York Renaissance

 Global
2
US Eases Proposed Tariffs on Italian Pasta Makers

US Eases Proposed Tariffs on Italian Pasta Makers

 Global
3
Pharmaceuticals Push Forward Despite Regulatory Setbacks

Pharmaceuticals Push Forward Despite Regulatory Setbacks

 Global
4
Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Eight French Citizens Missing in Deadly Fire

Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Eight French Citizens Missing in Deadly Fire

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026