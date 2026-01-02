Entertainment Highlights: 'Zootopia 2' Breaks Records, Mel Gibson's Split, and BTS's Return

In an impressive box office feat, 'Zootopia 2' has surpassed 'Frozen 2' to become Walt Disney Animation Studios' highest-grossing film ever. The sequel grossed around $1.46 billion globally, marking a significant achievement for Disney in a year when box office numbers trail behind pre-pandemic figures.

Netflix's Christmas Day NFL broadcasts made streaming history, drawing an average of 27.5 million viewers in the U.S., with the peak reaching over 30 million. The Lions vs. Vikings game achieved record-breaking viewership, according to Nielsen data.

Celebrity news reveals that Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have ended their nine-year relationship, announcing their separation through a joint statement given exclusively to PEOPLE, while K-Pop sensation BTS gears up for a new album release and world tour in March 2023.