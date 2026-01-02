Pharmaceuticals Push Forward Despite Regulatory Setbacks
Pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. plan to increase prices on 350 medications despite political pressure. Vanda Pharmaceuticals' motion sickness drug is approved by the FDA, a first in over 40 years. Nonetheless, the FDA declines several drug approvals, causing market disturbances. Flu cases surge across the U.S.
In the latest push in the pharmaceutical sector, drugmakers are raising prices on 350 branded medicines in the U.S., irrespective of pressures from the Trump administration for cuts. Data from healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors indicates this as a significant increase from last year's figures.
In a notable advancement, the FDA has approved Vanda Pharmaceuticals' motion sickness drug, marking the first approval of its kind in over four decades. The company plans to launch the medication, Nereus, shortly, offering a new treatment for motion-induced vomiting.
However, regulatory challenges continue as the FDA declines approval for several drugs, including those from Outlook Therapeutics and Corcept Therapeutics, affecting market shares significantly. Simultaneously, flu cases climb sharply across the nation amid holiday travel, increasing public health concerns.
