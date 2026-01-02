Left Menu

Biman Bangladesh Expands Fleet with Boeing Aircraft

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has chosen US-based Boeing over Airbus for its fleet expansion, deciding to acquire 14 aircraft. The decision, amid intense international competition and diplomacy, will see the airline adding various models of Boeing's aircraft post final negotiations and approval from the techno-finance committee.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has taken a significant step in expanding its fleet, opting to acquire 14 state-of-the-art aircraft from Boeing. Shunning its competitor Airbus, Bangladesh's national flag carrier made this decision following a detailed appraisal involving diplomatic efforts from the US and Europe.

According to the state-run BSS news agency, the decision was made at Biman Bangladesh Airlines' annual general meeting, aligning with its growth strategy. The airline plans to add eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, and four Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft to its fleet.

Despite the decision, the transaction's finalization awaits completion of price negotiations and meeting conditions outlined by Biman's techno-finance committee. This move represents a notable development in Bangladesh's aviation sector, with Boeing securing a pivotal contract.

