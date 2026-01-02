Biman Bangladesh Expands Fleet with Boeing Aircraft

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has taken a significant step in expanding its fleet, opting to acquire 14 state-of-the-art aircraft from Boeing. Shunning its competitor Airbus, Bangladesh's national flag carrier made this decision following a detailed appraisal involving diplomatic efforts from the US and Europe.

According to the state-run BSS news agency, the decision was made at Biman Bangladesh Airlines' annual general meeting, aligning with its growth strategy. The airline plans to add eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, and four Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft to its fleet.

Despite the decision, the transaction's finalization awaits completion of price negotiations and meeting conditions outlined by Biman's techno-finance committee. This move represents a notable development in Bangladesh's aviation sector, with Boeing securing a pivotal contract.