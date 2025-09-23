Cool Caps Industries Unveils Rs 279.97 Crore Rights Issue to Drive Expansion

Cool Caps Industries, a prominent player in the beverage packaging sector, has announced a significant financial move by raising Rs 279.97 crore through a rights issue. Scheduled to open on September 30, 2025, and close on October 24, the rights issue is priced at Rs 70 per share.

The Kolkata-based company revealed that shareholders recorded on the specified date will have the opportunity to apply for rights shares in a 1:1 ratio. This fundraising initiative aims to bolster growth, enhance financial stability, and facilitate the migration of its shares to the NSE mainboard.

Cool Caps Industries, a leader in Eastern India's packaging industry, specializes in manufacturing plastic caps, closures, PET preforms, bottles, handles, shrink films, and food-grade PET flakes, and is currently listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

