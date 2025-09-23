Left Menu

Cool Caps Industries Unveils Rs 279.97 Crore Rights Issue to Drive Expansion

Cool Caps Industries plans to raise Rs 279.97 crore through a rights issue priced at Rs 70 per share, opening on September 30, 2025, to finance growth and switch to NSE's mainboard. Shareholders will receive rights shares at a 1:1 ratio, aiding the company's expansion and financial strengthening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:15 IST
Cool Caps Industries, a prominent player in the beverage packaging sector, has announced a significant financial move by raising Rs 279.97 crore through a rights issue. Scheduled to open on September 30, 2025, and close on October 24, the rights issue is priced at Rs 70 per share.

The Kolkata-based company revealed that shareholders recorded on the specified date will have the opportunity to apply for rights shares in a 1:1 ratio. This fundraising initiative aims to bolster growth, enhance financial stability, and facilitate the migration of its shares to the NSE mainboard.

Cool Caps Industries, a leader in Eastern India's packaging industry, specializes in manufacturing plastic caps, closures, PET preforms, bottles, handles, shrink films, and food-grade PET flakes, and is currently listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

