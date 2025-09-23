Left Menu

Historic GST Cuts Propel LCV Sales Surge

Lowering GST rates is anticipated to boost light commercial vehicle sales by 25-30% during the festive season, according to Ashok Leyland. This shift, part of a major tax reform, promises increased consumption and operational expansion in central India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:18 IST
Historic GST Cuts Propel LCV Sales Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates from Monday is projected to cause a substantial increase in the sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) by 25 to 30 percent this festive season, according to information from Ashok Leyland.

During a press briefing, Viplav Shah, head of the LCV business at Hinduja Group's Ashok Leyland, described the GST rate reduction as a landmark tax reform. He indicated the changes are expected to spur LCV sales substantially between September and October, compared to the previous year.

The transition to a simplified two-slab GST system is intended to drive consumption, with reductions extending to common goods and vehicles. Ashok Leyland is also set to enhance its service operation footprint in central India, aiming for a service point every 25 kilometers within the upcoming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Morocco Forge New Horizons with Advanced Defence Facility Inauguration

India-Morocco Forge New Horizons with Advanced Defence Facility Inauguration

 Morocco
2
Tragic End for Visiting Neurosurgeon: Suicide Suspected in Barmer

Tragic End for Visiting Neurosurgeon: Suicide Suspected in Barmer

 India
3
Mazagon Dock Explores Greenfield Shipyard Project

Mazagon Dock Explores Greenfield Shipyard Project

 India
4
UP Government's Ban on Caste References Sparks Political Tensions

UP Government's Ban on Caste References Sparks Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025