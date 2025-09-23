India's Defense Manufacturing Lands in Africa: Tata's Facility in Morocco Takes Flight
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd has inaugurated a defense manufacturing plant in Morocco, marking the first Indian defense facility in Africa. The plant is a joint venture aimed at producing wheeled armoured personnel carriers for Morocco, emphasizing India's focus on strategic autonomy and global partnerships.
In a strategic move expanding India's defense manufacturing footprint, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd has unveiled a state-of-the-art production facility in Berrechid, Morocco. This inauguration marks a historic first as the largest Indian defense plant set up on African soil.
Focusing on delivering Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 vehicles, the facility has already commenced operations, three months ahead of schedule. This initiative aims to bolster Morocco's defense capabilities, while also exemplifying India's ambitions in global defense technology collaboration.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the project as a testament to India's self-reliance and strategic partnerships under the 'Make in India' and 'Make with Friends' initiatives. The project is poised to create significant employment, supporting a local ecosystem of engineers and suppliers.
