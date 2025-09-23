Left Menu

India's Defense Manufacturing Lands in Africa: Tata's Facility in Morocco Takes Flight

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd has inaugurated a defense manufacturing plant in Morocco, marking the first Indian defense facility in Africa. The plant is a joint venture aimed at producing wheeled armoured personnel carriers for Morocco, emphasizing India's focus on strategic autonomy and global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:27 IST
India's Defense Manufacturing Lands in Africa: Tata's Facility in Morocco Takes Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move expanding India's defense manufacturing footprint, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd has unveiled a state-of-the-art production facility in Berrechid, Morocco. This inauguration marks a historic first as the largest Indian defense plant set up on African soil.

Focusing on delivering Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 vehicles, the facility has already commenced operations, three months ahead of schedule. This initiative aims to bolster Morocco's defense capabilities, while also exemplifying India's ambitions in global defense technology collaboration.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the project as a testament to India's self-reliance and strategic partnerships under the 'Make in India' and 'Make with Friends' initiatives. The project is poised to create significant employment, supporting a local ecosystem of engineers and suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCB Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking Finances in Major Bust

NCB Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking Finances in Major Bust

 India
2
High-Profile Murder Case Unfolds in Faridabad: ACP's Son Among Detained

High-Profile Murder Case Unfolds in Faridabad: ACP's Son Among Detained

 India
3
UN Calls for Renewed Focus on Peace Amid Global Disruptions

UN Calls for Renewed Focus on Peace Amid Global Disruptions

 Global
4
Delhi HC Calls for Urgent Welfare Schemes for Deceased Advocates' Families

Delhi HC Calls for Urgent Welfare Schemes for Deceased Advocates' Families

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025