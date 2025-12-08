Bertrand Traore Aims for Glory in Sixth Africa Cup of Nations

Sunderland striker Bertrand Traore has been selected to compete in his sixth Africa Cup of Nations, as part of a 25-man Burkina Faso squad announced this week.

Coach Brama Traore revealed the roster, highlighting Bertrand as a pivotal player for the tournament in Morocco. Burkina Faso will commence their campaign against Equatorial Guinea in Casablanca on December 24, followed by matches against Algeria and Sudan.

The team retains 15 players from last year's tournament, including veteran defender Steeve Yago in his fifth Africa Cup of Nations, and experienced goalkeeper Herve Koffi. With a mix of seasoned players and fresh talent, Burkina Faso aims for a strong performance.

