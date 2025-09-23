Schloss Bangalore Rebrands to Align with The Leela Luxury Chain

Schloss Bangalore officially announced on Tuesday that it has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to change its name to Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited. This strategic move is designed to align the corporate identity of the company with its renowned luxury hotel brand, The Leela, which operates prestigious hotels and resorts across India.

The company, which was listed on the stock exchanges in June, successfully garnered consent from its shareholders last Friday regarding this significant rebranding endeavor. This step marks a pivotal moment as the company seeks to consolidate its presence under a unified brand name.

According to a statement in a regulatory filing, the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the name change as of September 23, 2025. In line with this rebranding, the company will also amend its memorandum and articles of association to ensure all official documentation reflects the new identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)