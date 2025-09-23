Left Menu

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

EPack Prefab Technologies launched its Rs 504-crore IPO, opening on September 24. The company raised Rs 151.2 crore from anchor investors and is allocating funds towards new and expanded facilities. Specializing in Pre-Engineered Building solutions, EPack aims to enhance its operational capabilities through this public offering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:43 IST
EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

EPack Prefab Technologies has announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise Rs 504 crore. The Greater Noida-based firm secured Rs 151.2 crore from anchor investors, including industry heavyweights such as Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte.

The IPO, slated to run from September 24 to September 26, comes with a price band of Rs 194 to Rs 204 per share. The proceeds are intended for setting up a new manufacturing facility and expanding existing ones, as well as servicing debt and corporate needs.

Known for its pre-engineered building solutions, EPack operates multiple facilities in India and is a prominent player in the commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. Shares are expected to list on the stock exchanges on October 1, with extensive fund allocation for various investor categories.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

 Colombia
2
Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

Unveiling the Secret Network: Massive SIM Farms Discovered Near the UN

 Global
3
Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments

Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Develo...

 Global
4
Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025