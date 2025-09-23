EPack Prefab Technologies IPO: A Sneak Peek into a Rs 504-Crore Venture

EPack Prefab Technologies has announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise Rs 504 crore. The Greater Noida-based firm secured Rs 151.2 crore from anchor investors, including industry heavyweights such as Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte.

The IPO, slated to run from September 24 to September 26, comes with a price band of Rs 194 to Rs 204 per share. The proceeds are intended for setting up a new manufacturing facility and expanding existing ones, as well as servicing debt and corporate needs.

Known for its pre-engineered building solutions, EPack operates multiple facilities in India and is a prominent player in the commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. Shares are expected to list on the stock exchanges on October 1, with extensive fund allocation for various investor categories.