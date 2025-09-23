Digital Border Revolution: EU's Post-Brexit Entry/Exit System

The European Union is set to introduce its Entry/Exit System (EES) from October 12, a measure designed to streamline border operations post-Brexit. The system will automate traveler registration with passport scans and biometric data collection, gradually replacing passport stamping for non-EU citizens.

Eurotunnel Chief Executive Yann Leriche has expressed confidence in a seamless transition, thanks to a phased six-month rollout. This approach aims to alleviate potential congestion at major points such as the Channel Tunnel, Folkestone, and the Port of Dover. Initially, only freight and coach traffic will undergo EES checks, with passenger vehicles to follow in November and late December.

While the system initially targets UK and non-Schengen travelers, authorities have built in provisions to temporarily halt checks if processing times spike, ensuring efficient border control management. This initiative leaks into the broader context of the upcoming European Travel Information and Authorisation System, which will introduce additional travel requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)