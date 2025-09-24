Revolutionary AI Tool Elevates IVF Success Rates in India

New Delhi—Hanahealth has teamed up with South Korea's Kai Health to bring an AI-driven embryo assessment tool, Vita Embryo, to India's IVF labs. This collaboration promises to revolutionize embryo selection with heightened accuracy, driving success rates and optimizing outcomes in India's burgeoning IVF market.

By leveraging AI-powered insights, IVF clinics will bolster their decision-making, improving the success rates with precise embryo selections. The partnership supports the long-term objective of enhancing patient confidence and reducing inefficiencies in IVF cycles. According to A.R. Ghatak, VP of the IVF Division at Hanahealth, clinical outcomes indicate a 25% improvement in embryo selection accuracy with Vita Embryo.

Dr. Hyejun Lee, CEO of Kai Health, acknowledges India's rapidly growing IVF market. With forecasts predicting a doubling of IVF cycles by 2030, the Vita Embryo tool comes at a crucial time. Already certified in multiple regions, including India, the AI tool is being adopted by India's prominent fertility chain, Nova IVF Fertility, and is anticipated to extend its reach nationwide.

