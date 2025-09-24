Left Menu

Revolutionary AI Tool Elevates IVF Success Rates in India

Hanahealth, in collaboration with Kai Health, introduces an AI-powered embryo assessment tool, Vita Embryo, to enhance IVF outcomes in India. This partnership aims to improve embryo selection accuracy, boost success rates, and align with DSS Imagetech's strategy of innovation and global tech partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:56 IST
Revolutionary AI Tool Elevates IVF Success Rates in India
Hanahealth Partners with South Korea's Kai Health to bring AI-powered embryo tech to IVF labs across India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi—Hanahealth has teamed up with South Korea's Kai Health to bring an AI-driven embryo assessment tool, Vita Embryo, to India's IVF labs. This collaboration promises to revolutionize embryo selection with heightened accuracy, driving success rates and optimizing outcomes in India's burgeoning IVF market.

By leveraging AI-powered insights, IVF clinics will bolster their decision-making, improving the success rates with precise embryo selections. The partnership supports the long-term objective of enhancing patient confidence and reducing inefficiencies in IVF cycles. According to A.R. Ghatak, VP of the IVF Division at Hanahealth, clinical outcomes indicate a 25% improvement in embryo selection accuracy with Vita Embryo.

Dr. Hyejun Lee, CEO of Kai Health, acknowledges India's rapidly growing IVF market. With forecasts predicting a doubling of IVF cycles by 2030, the Vita Embryo tool comes at a crucial time. Already certified in multiple regions, including India, the AI tool is being adopted by India's prominent fertility chain, Nova IVF Fertility, and is anticipated to extend its reach nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Rhetorical Shift: A New U.S. Stance on Ukraine

Trump's Rhetorical Shift: A New U.S. Stance on Ukraine

 Global
2
China's Strategic WTO Move: Maintaining Status, Forgoing Benefits

China's Strategic WTO Move: Maintaining Status, Forgoing Benefits

 Switzerland
3
Supreme Court to Decide on Adolescent Age of Consent: Critical Hearing Set for November

Supreme Court to Decide on Adolescent Age of Consent: Critical Hearing Set f...

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Hosiery Factory Fire

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025