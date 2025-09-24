Yara's Strategic Shift: Scaling Specialty Fertiliser Imports Amid Global Challenges

Yara International, a major player in the fertiliser industry, is strategically increasing its specialty fertiliser imports in India, aiming for a significant 25% rise this year amidst tightening export restrictions from China.

The company, which has primarily relied on imports from China, is diversifying its supply chains. Notably, it is sourcing 70% of its specialty fertiliser imports from Norwegian plants and the remainder from the Middle East. This strategic shift not only extends supply chains but also stabilizes prices for Indian farmers despite the global supply challenges.

Yara's focus on the booming horticulture market aligns with its plans for a 15-20% growth in the non-subsidised specialty fertilisers segment. However, regulatory barriers could influence future expansions into micronutrient manufacturing under India's Make in India program.

