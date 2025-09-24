Left Menu

Yara's Strategic Shift: Scaling Specialty Fertiliser Imports Amid Global Challenges

Yara International's Indian unit is increasing specialty fertiliser imports to 140,000 tonnes annually, a 25% rise, amidst China's export restrictions. The company is diversifying supply chains to minimize disruptions and stabilize prices for Indian farmers while targeting significant growth in its specialty fertilisers segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Yara International, a major player in the fertiliser industry, is strategically increasing its specialty fertiliser imports in India, aiming for a significant 25% rise this year amidst tightening export restrictions from China.

The company, which has primarily relied on imports from China, is diversifying its supply chains. Notably, it is sourcing 70% of its specialty fertiliser imports from Norwegian plants and the remainder from the Middle East. This strategic shift not only extends supply chains but also stabilizes prices for Indian farmers despite the global supply challenges.

Yara's focus on the booming horticulture market aligns with its plans for a 15-20% growth in the non-subsidised specialty fertilisers segment. However, regulatory barriers could influence future expansions into micronutrient manufacturing under India's Make in India program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

