AI-Driven Carbon Credit Platform Revolutionizes Indian Agriculture

Auri Grow India Ltd has unveiled CarbonKrishi, a pioneering AI-powered platform to assist Indian farmers in tapping into the carbon credit market. The Indore-based agri-tech company projects annual carbon credit values between Rs 16 and 50 crore through this initiative, subject to verification and market conditions.

The platform utilizes advanced technologies, including AI analytics, satellite imagery, and digital reporting, to accurately estimate farm-level carbon impacts. By integrating these cutting-edge tools, CarbonKrishi aims to seamlessly embed Indian agriculture into the global carbon credit economy.

Pratik Kumar Patel, Director of Auri Grow India Ltd, emphasized that CarbonKrishi's goal is to support farmers in generating additional income through sustainable farming practices. Simultaneously, the company expects a new revenue stream from the platform's commission, potentially bringing in Rs 3-10 crore annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)