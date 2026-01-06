Revolutionary Growth: How the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Empowers Farmers

The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) has emerged as a pivotal initiative for farmers, significantly boosting rural economic empowerment and improving infrastructure projects across the nation. This was underscored by Maninder Kaur Dwivedi, Additional Director, Union Ministry of Agriculture, at a recent regional conference in Chandigarh.

With financial support capped at Rs 2 crore, AIF facilitates investment in post-harvest infrastructure such as warehouses, cold storage units, and processing facilities. Farmer-producer organisations and self-help groups benefit from long-term, easy financing to enhance agricultural productivity under this scheme.

Since its inception, AIF has been instrumental in preventing post-harvest losses amounting to crores, offering farmers better economic returns. As highlighted by Joint Secretary Anbalagan P, the scheme creates a robust value chain from villages to cities, ensuring grassroots farmers harvest the benefits of these initiatives.

