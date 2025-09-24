Typhoon Ragasa Grounds Flights in Hong Kong

Typhoon Ragasa, this year's most formidable tropical cyclone, has brought significant travel disruptions as it approaches Hong Kong. The extreme weather resulted in a flood of flight cancellations and revenue losses, deeply affecting airlines operating at one of the world's busiest aviation hubs.

According to Flightradar24 tracking data, approximately 80% of aircraft from Hong Kong's major airlines were either relocated or grounded at various international airports, including those in Japan, China, and Europe, prior to the typhoon's arrival. This preemptive strategy led to the cancellation of all flights at Hong Kong's airport, the leading global cargo hub and a primary international passenger airport, for 36 hours starting Tuesday evening.

Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong's largest airline, announced more than 500 flight cancellations, acknowledging a substantial impact on operations. While Hong Kong issued its highest typhoon alert, airlines executed standard emergency protocols by moving aircraft abroad to mitigate risk and protect assets under insurance stipulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)