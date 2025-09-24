EIB Grants €25M to Tecnocap for Green Energy and Industrial Efficiency

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €25 million financing agreement with Tecnocap Group, a global leader in the production of metal packaging solutions, to boost the company’s investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable industrial innovation. The deal was formally announced by Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIB Vice-President, and Michelangelo Morlicchio, Founder and President of Tecnocap Group.

Supporting the Green Transition

The funds will be used to finance a comprehensive program of green investments, including:

Upgrading energy efficiency in production processes and industrial buildings.

Installing state-of-the-art photovoltaic systems to generate renewable electricity for self-consumption.

Modernizing equipment and optimizing industrial operations to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

The majority of these investments will be implemented in Tecnocap’s Italian plants, with additional projects carried out in the Czech Republic.

The initiative is aligned with the Clean Industrial Deal and REPowerEU goals, supporting the EU’s broader strategy to increase sustainability, achieve energy independence, and strengthen industrial competitiveness.

Regional Development and Employment

A significant share of the investments will be directed toward EU cohesion regions, particularly in Southern Italy, promoting economic development in less-developed areas. In addition to advancing the green transition, the projects will help create and sustain skilled jobs while improving Tecnocap’s long-term productivity.

Financial Structure and Partnership

The EIB financing is structured as a flexible, long-term credit line, enabling Tecnocap to gradually implement the investments in line with its industrial development plan. The deal was arranged with the support of Banca Finint S.p.A., which acted as financial arranger.

Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIB Vice-President, emphasized the importance of supporting mid-cap companies in Europe’s industrial ecosystem:

“This project is a great example of how the EIB can back mid-caps on their path to decarbonisation, strengthening competitiveness and helping to develop a more resilient, sustainable, and future-oriented industrial economy.”

Michelangelo Morlicchio, CEO of Tecnocap Group, underlined the strategic significance of the partnership:

“The trust and support of leading institutional partners such as the EIB represent tangible recognition of the industrial vision we continue to pursue—built on sustainability, operational excellence, and competitiveness. For mid-cap companies like Tecnocap, advanced transactions of this scale are powerful value accelerators, turning potential into performance and consolidating lasting growth.”

Alberto Nobili, Head of Investment Banking Corporate at Banca Finint, noted the impact of the financing on regional economic growth:

“Following the positive experience of the Garanzia Campania Bond, this transaction strengthens our presence in Southern Italy by supporting sustainable corporate investments. By structuring long-term financing in collaboration with institutions like the EIB, we provide companies with the tools needed to sustain growth and drive the green transition.”

Tecnocap’s Industrial Vision

Headquartered in Cava de’ Tirreni, in the province of Salerno (Campania region), Tecnocap is a leading global player in the metal closures and packaging industry, serving clients across food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and household products. The company is pursuing a strategy of sustainable growth, integrating environmental responsibility into its business model to meet growing demand for low-impact, recyclable packaging solutions.

With the EIB’s support, Tecnocap will further consolidate its position as an industry leader while advancing Europe’s sustainability and climate goals.