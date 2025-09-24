Left Menu

Zen Mobility Launches Pixi and Pico Pods: Revolutionizing Urban Transport

Zen Mobility, a leader in sustainable urban transport, has launched its new electric vehicles, Pixi Pod and Pico Pod, to enhance India's urban logistics and personal mobility. The launch aims to address the evolving urban transport needs with durable, efficient, and affordable solutions for gig economy and short-haul deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zen Mobility, a rising star in sustainable urban transport, has officially launched its latest electric vehicles, the Pixi Pod and Pico Pod. This move significantly expands the company's offerings in India's micro-mobility and short-haul logistics sectors.

Over the past year, Zen Mobility's innovative Micro Pod has been utilized by key platforms such as Zomato, Blinkit, Porter, Flipkart, Amazon, and Delhivery, logging over 8.5 million kilometers and over 5.6 million deliveries. Developed over seven years, the Micro Pod tackled practical challenges in 'large order' deliveries, serving as an effective alternative to overloaded two-wheelers and underutilized vans.

The newly launched Pixi Pod is designed as a versatile urban workhorse, suitable for personal use, shared mobility, or light cargo transport, while the Pico Pod caters specifically to larger loads with enhanced stability. Both vehicles offer a durable, reliable solution for the gig economy and urban logistics. CEO Namit Jain underscores that the launch heralds a transformative era for urban transport, aiming to make sustainable mobility accessible to all and shaping the future of urban commerce globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

