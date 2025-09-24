Left Menu

Subhransu Sekhar Mishra Appointed as Kolkata Metro Railway GM

The Ministry of Railways has appointed Subhransu Sekhar Mishra as the new general manager of Kolkata's Metro Railway. Mishra, an IIT Chennai postgraduate and 1988 IRSME batch officer, previously managed the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. With over 35 years in Indian Railways, Mishra succeeds Milind K. Deouskar.

  • India

In a recent reshuffle, the Ministry of Railways has appointed Subhransu Sekhar Mishra as the new general manager of Metro Railway in Kolkata, officials announced on Wednesday.

Mishra takes over from Milind K. Deouskar, who had been appointed to the role just recently. Mishra's prior position was general manager at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala.

Mishra, a distinguished IIT Chennai alumnus and an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers, brings over 35 years of experience in Indian Railways. Throughout his career, he has occupied pivotal roles including principal chief mechanical engineer at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, and key positions in various railway divisions across India.

