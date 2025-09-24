Rajasthan's GST Savings Utsav: A Push for Economic Relief and Local Empowerment
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged traders to pass GST rate cuts to consumers. Announcing 'GST Savings Utsav' from September 22-29, he emphasized its benefits on essential goods' prices. He encouraged support for the 'Vocal for Local' initiative by buying Indian-made products during the festive season.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has called on traders and shopkeepers to ensure consumers receive the full benefits of recent GST rate cuts. Addressing the state, Sharma highlighted the simplified GST slabs announced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.
In celebration of these reforms, the Rajasthan government will host a 'GST Savings Utsav' from September 22 to 29. Two-tier GST rates of 5 percent and 18 percent, effective nationwide, aim to reduce costs on essential goods, benefitting a broad spectrum of society.
Sharma also promoted the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, urging the public to purchase Indian-made products to support local artisans and entrepreneurs, especially during the Navratri and festival season.
