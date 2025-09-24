Left Menu

Rajasthan's GST Savings Utsav: A Push for Economic Relief and Local Empowerment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged traders to pass GST rate cuts to consumers. Announcing 'GST Savings Utsav' from September 22-29, he emphasized its benefits on essential goods' prices. He encouraged support for the 'Vocal for Local' initiative by buying Indian-made products during the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:22 IST
Rajasthan's GST Savings Utsav: A Push for Economic Relief and Local Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has called on traders and shopkeepers to ensure consumers receive the full benefits of recent GST rate cuts. Addressing the state, Sharma highlighted the simplified GST slabs announced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

In celebration of these reforms, the Rajasthan government will host a 'GST Savings Utsav' from September 22 to 29. Two-tier GST rates of 5 percent and 18 percent, effective nationwide, aim to reduce costs on essential goods, benefitting a broad spectrum of society.

Sharma also promoted the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, urging the public to purchase Indian-made products to support local artisans and entrepreneurs, especially during the Navratri and festival season.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Attack at Dallas ICE Office Sparks Ideological Concerns

Deadly Attack at Dallas ICE Office Sparks Ideological Concerns

 Global
2
Kerala's Milestone: Palakkad Smart City Steps Forward

Kerala's Milestone: Palakkad Smart City Steps Forward

 India
3
Mustafizur Rahman Joins Elite Club with 150 T20I Wickets

Mustafizur Rahman Joins Elite Club with 150 T20I Wickets

 United Arab Emirates
4
Congress Strengthens Leadership with 144 New District Presidents

Congress Strengthens Leadership with 144 New District Presidents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025