Radar Outage Grounds All Flights in Costa Rica

A major radar system failure at Costa Rica's main airport led to the suspension of all flights. The civil aviation authority is working on the issue, and flights are not permitted between 6 am and 12 pm. Airlines have advised passengers to reschedule their flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

All flights in and out of Costa Rica were put on hold due to a radar system failure at the country's primary international airport, announced officials on Wednesday morning.

The Civil Aviation authority reported the electrical issue surfaced before dawn, prompting technicians to tackle the malfunction.

Flights are restricted between 6 am and 12 pm, affecting both the capital's airport and Guanacaste's international airport. Airlines are informing passengers via social media to rearrange their travel plans.

