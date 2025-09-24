Radar Outage Grounds All Flights in Costa Rica

All flights in and out of Costa Rica were put on hold due to a radar system failure at the country's primary international airport, announced officials on Wednesday morning.

The Civil Aviation authority reported the electrical issue surfaced before dawn, prompting technicians to tackle the malfunction.

Flights are restricted between 6 am and 12 pm, affecting both the capital's airport and Guanacaste's international airport. Airlines are informing passengers via social media to rearrange their travel plans.