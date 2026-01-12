Left Menu

Stars Dazzle at the Golden Globes: A Glimpse into Hollywood's Glitzy Night

The Golden Globes, a pivotal stop on Hollywood's route to the Oscars, attracted top stars like Selena Gomez and Kate Hudson. The event, featuring film, TV, and podcast awards, presented a mix of traditional and contemporary fashion, and highlighted international films. The expanded voter base marked a shift toward diversity and reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 05:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 05:48 IST
Stars Dazzle at the Golden Globes: A Glimpse into Hollywood's Glitzy Night

The annual Golden Globes, a key event on the Hollywood awards circuit, saw luminaries like Selena Gomez and Kate Hudson gracing the red carpet. Hudson, nominated for 'Song Sung Blue,' shone in a silver gown, while other celebrities opted for traditional styles. Teyana Taylor led nominations for the comedy 'One Battle After Another.'

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned to host the ceremony, which airs live on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The event honors achievements in film, TV, and, for the first time, podcasts. Glaser reassured guests her monologue wouldn't spoil the party, in contrast to previous hosts' biting humor.

This year's nominations highlighted global cinema, with international films like 'Sentimental Value' gaining recognition. The expanded voter body, reformed to address diversity issues, plays a crucial role in signaling Oscar potentials among the nominees. The Golden Globes continue to be a significant prelude to the prestigious Academy Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Football Highlights: Al-Hilal, Auckland, and Jeonbuk Shine

Asian Football Highlights: Al-Hilal, Auckland, and Jeonbuk Shine

 Global
2
Growth, Not Repayment: Ackman's Take on U.S. Debt

Growth, Not Repayment: Ackman's Take on U.S. Debt

 Singapore
3
Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

 Singapore
4
Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026