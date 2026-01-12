Stars Dazzle at the Golden Globes: A Glimpse into Hollywood's Glitzy Night

The annual Golden Globes, a key event on the Hollywood awards circuit, saw luminaries like Selena Gomez and Kate Hudson gracing the red carpet. Hudson, nominated for 'Song Sung Blue,' shone in a silver gown, while other celebrities opted for traditional styles. Teyana Taylor led nominations for the comedy 'One Battle After Another.'

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned to host the ceremony, which airs live on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The event honors achievements in film, TV, and, for the first time, podcasts. Glaser reassured guests her monologue wouldn't spoil the party, in contrast to previous hosts' biting humor.

This year's nominations highlighted global cinema, with international films like 'Sentimental Value' gaining recognition. The expanded voter body, reformed to address diversity issues, plays a crucial role in signaling Oscar potentials among the nominees. The Golden Globes continue to be a significant prelude to the prestigious Academy Awards.

