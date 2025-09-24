FTSE 100 Climbs Amid Metal and Defense Sector Gains
Britain's FTSE 100 closed 0.3% higher, led by industrial metal miners and defense stocks, amid a rise in copper prices and positive comments from Trump on Ukraine. Meanwhile, JD Sports faced a decline in profits, and the FTSE 250 saw mixed performances from companies like Pinewood Technologies and Goodwin.
Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3% in Wednesday's trading session, boosted by a surge in industrial metal miners and defense stocks. This upward trend followed a significant rise in copper prices and bolstered investor sentiment driven by recent remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump concerning Ukraine.
Among the top performers, Antofagasta led the FTSE 100 with a substantial 9.3% increase, supported by gains in Glencore. In the defense sector, companies like Babcock International Group and BAE Systems experienced notable rises following Trump's unexpected strategic comments.
Despite the upbeat performance in the FTSE 100, JD Sports Fashion reported a 13.5% dip in first-half profit. Elsewhere, the FTSE 250 faced mixed outcomes, as Pinewood Technologies dropped nearly 15%, while Goodwin surged nearly 20% following a key collaboration announcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Ukraine Rhetoric: Relief and Suspicion in Europe as Policy Shift Looms
Ryder Cup Drama: Hojgaard Twins and Trump Anticipation
Climate Urgency: Global Leaders Rally Against Trump's Dismissal at UN Assembly
Trump's Controversial Aid Shift: A New Era of 'America First'
Kremlin Dismisses Trump's Unexpected Stand on Ukraine