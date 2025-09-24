Costa Rica Restores Airspace After Disruptive Power Outage
Costa Rica reopened its airspace after a power outage disrupted flights for over five hours. The outage affected radar systems and grounded domestic and international travel. Airports in San Jose and Guanacaste were hit. Authorities are investigating the incident to prevent future occurrences.
Costa Rica reopened its airspace on Wednesday after a nationwide power outage forced a closure lasting more than five hours, disrupting flights. The blackout, which impaired radar systems early in the day, brought all air traffic to a standstill and affected both domestic and international flights, according to Deputy Civil Aviation Director Luis Diego Saborio.
The outage impacted key international hubs, with airports Juan Santamaria and Daniel Oduber Quiros in Guanacaste among those affected, as reported by the transport ministry. Costa Rica, heavily reliant on tourism, serves as a vital hub for flight connections across Latin America.
Around 44 flights at Juan Santamaria were disrupted, airport operator Aeris confirmed. Operations resumed once the radar system was back online. Transportation Minister Efraim Zeledon announced an investigation to prevent similar incidents in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)