Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Twenty-three miners were dramatically rescued from a collapsed underground gold mine in northern Colombia after spending 43 hours trapped. The mine is associated with Canada's Aris Mining Corp but operated by a local cooperative. This incident highlights ongoing challenges within Colombia's gold mining industry, where many operations are informal and dangerous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a dramatic rescue operation witnessed on Wednesday, twenty-three workers were freed after being trapped for 43 hours in a collapsed gold mine in northern Colombia. Emerging to applause from the La Reliquia mine in the Antioquia department, the miners demonstrated resilience and relief.

The collapse, identified as a 'geomechanical failure' by Colombia's National Mining Agency, had sealed the mine's main entrance on Monday. A video from the agency shows the miners walking out, aided by a rope to tackle the steep shaft entrance. Their health status was not immediately available.

The mine, owned by Canada's Aris Mining Corp but managed by a local cooperative, provided the workers with essentials during the ordeal. Colombia's informal mining sector remains fraught with risks, with over 80% of gold mined without formal licenses, leading to hazardous conditions and deadly incidents.

