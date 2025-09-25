Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

In a dramatic rescue operation witnessed on Wednesday, twenty-three workers were freed after being trapped for 43 hours in a collapsed gold mine in northern Colombia. Emerging to applause from the La Reliquia mine in the Antioquia department, the miners demonstrated resilience and relief.

The collapse, identified as a 'geomechanical failure' by Colombia's National Mining Agency, had sealed the mine's main entrance on Monday. A video from the agency shows the miners walking out, aided by a rope to tackle the steep shaft entrance. Their health status was not immediately available.

The mine, owned by Canada's Aris Mining Corp but managed by a local cooperative, provided the workers with essentials during the ordeal. Colombia's informal mining sector remains fraught with risks, with over 80% of gold mined without formal licenses, leading to hazardous conditions and deadly incidents.