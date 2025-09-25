Left Menu

U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has cautioned European governments against unilateral travel restrictions, emphasizing adherence to international agreements. This follows recent U.S. actions against Mexico over similar issues. Concerns over noise pollution caps at major European airports and implications for U.S. carriers are central to ongoing tensions.

25-09-2025
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned European nations on Wednesday about imposing unilateral restrictions on transatlantic travel, which could violate international agreements. Speaking at an international aviation meeting in Montreal, Duffy highlighted concerns regarding attempts by airports in Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Dublin to limit air traffic.

Duffy emphasized the importance of keeping transatlantic flights operational for business, commerce, and travel, suggesting noise data might not justify flight reductions. Action against Mexico over similar concerns was mentioned, including requiring Mexican carriers to submit U.S. flight schedules.

U.S. airlines have expressed alarm over noise-related flight caps at Amsterdam Schiphol airport and potential access issues in Lisbon. Duffy indicated that the U.S. would enforce agreements globally, as shown by recent measures targeting partnerships such as the Delta-Air Mexico joint venture.

