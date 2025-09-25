Left Menu

Drones in the Skies: The Growing Threat to European Airports

A surge in drone sightings has caused multiple airport closures across Europe, including recent incidents in Denmark's Aalborg and Copenhagen airports. This rising drone activity poses significant challenges to airport security, disrupting commercial and military operations, and raising security concerns across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 06:08 IST
Drones in the Skies: The Growing Threat to European Airports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aalborg airport in Denmark recently faced a closure due to multiple drone sightings, following similar disruptions at Copenhagen airport. Police reported these incidents have heightened European security concerns.

Since 2017, airports have frequently faced disruptions from drones and digital outages, impacting flight systems globally. In 2018, London Gatwick witnessed significant disruption from persistent drone reports, affecting thousands during peak travel times.

Recent months have seen a rise in security threats from drones, with significant incidents occurring not only in Denmark but also across Poland and other parts of Europe. These incidents highlight the growing challenge of securing critical infrastructure from aerial intrusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

