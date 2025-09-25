Drones in the Skies: The Growing Threat to European Airports

Aalborg airport in Denmark recently faced a closure due to multiple drone sightings, following similar disruptions at Copenhagen airport. Police reported these incidents have heightened European security concerns.

Since 2017, airports have frequently faced disruptions from drones and digital outages, impacting flight systems globally. In 2018, London Gatwick witnessed significant disruption from persistent drone reports, affecting thousands during peak travel times.

Recent months have seen a rise in security threats from drones, with significant incidents occurring not only in Denmark but also across Poland and other parts of Europe. These incidents highlight the growing challenge of securing critical infrastructure from aerial intrusions.

