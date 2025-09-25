IFC Invests $10.2M in PNG’s TWM Group to Build First Modern Waste Facility

As Papua New Guinea (PNG) celebrates 50 years of independence and half a century of partnership with the World Bank Group (WBG), the country is charting a new course toward sustainable growth. Central to this vision are the intertwined goals of job creation, public health protection, and environmental stewardship. In line with these priorities, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the WBG, has committed a $10.2 million fixed-rate loan in PNG kina to TWM Group, the nation’s leading waste management company.

Building PNG’s First Integrated Waste Facility

The financing—backed by the World Bank’s IDA Private Sector Window—will fund the development of PNG’s first integrated waste management facility that complies with international standards. This state-of-the-art site will process hazardous and industrial waste in a safe and sustainable manner, a landmark step for a country where unmanaged waste volumes are rising rapidly due to industrialization and population growth.

At present, PNG faces mounting challenges in regulating and managing waste. Without modern infrastructure, untreated industrial and municipal waste threatens both public health and the country’s globally recognized biodiversity and natural environment. By setting new benchmarks in waste treatment and disposal, TWM aims to help PNG establish regulatory frameworks for responsible waste management while supporting sustainable economic growth.

A Private Sector-Led Solution for the Pacific

The IFC-TWM partnership underscores the importance of private sector innovation in addressing pressing environmental challenges. Beyond PNG, the integrated facility is also expected to serve as a model for other Pacific Island nations, where waste management infrastructure is similarly underdeveloped.

“This investment demonstrates global confidence in TWM Group and will enable us to expand the scale and scope of our work, ready to service growing volumes of waste from multiple industries across PNG and the Pacific Islands region,” said Kori Chan, Managing Director of TWM Group. He added that the project reflects both the company’s environmental mission and its contribution to national development during this milestone year.

IFC’s Role in Advancing Sustainability

Erik Becker, IFC’s Senior Manager for Infrastructure and Natural Resources in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, highlighted the institution’s strategic role:

“IFC is a leading investor in the waste management sector, leveraging extensive experience across the value chain to deliver impactful solutions. Since 2021, we have been working with TWM Group through market assessments, business planning, environmental and social screening, and gender diagnostics to help develop Pacific Islands’ first integrated waste management facility.”

According to Becker, this investment represents a “one World Bank Group approach”, combining financial support with technical expertise to ensure the facility meets global standards for sustainability, safety, and operational excellence.

Gender Inclusion and Workforce Development

TWM Group’s partnership with IFC goes beyond infrastructure—it also advances social inclusion and workforce diversity. The company was one of 18 businesses that participated in the Meri Save Trades (Women Know Trades) initiative, led by IFC and the Business Coalition for Women, with support from the governments of Australia and New Zealand.

This initiative has opened pathways for women to enter traditionally male-dominated industries, including waste management, and has helped strengthen workplace policies around gender equity and inclusion. By combining environmental sustainability with inclusive growth, TWM is contributing to a more resilient and equitable PNG economy.

A Milestone for PNG’s Next 50 Years

The investment in TWM Group arrives at a symbolic moment, as PNG looks ahead to the next 50 years of independence. The project demonstrates how sustainable infrastructure, private sector innovation, and international partnerships can converge to address pressing local needs while safeguarding the global environment.

By reducing unmanaged waste, protecting public health, creating jobs, and building local capacity, this IFC-backed initiative sets the stage for PNG to lead the Pacific region in sustainable waste management. It also reaffirms the World Bank Group’s long-term commitment to supporting private sector-led solutions that balance growth with environmental stewardship.