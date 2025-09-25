Left Menu

Skoda Octavia RS Launch: A Sporty Reintroduction to India

Skoda Auto India is re-launching its premium sedan Octavia in a sportier version, the Octavia RS, as a fully-built unit. Limited to 100 units, the car seeks to commemorate 25 years of Skoda's presence in India. With bookings from October 6, deliveries are set for November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:45 IST
Skoda Octavia RS Launch: A Sporty Reintroduction to India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Skoda Auto India is poised to reintroduce its iconic premium sedan, the Octavia, in a sportier avatar, the Octavia RS. A senior company executive confirmed on Thursday that the Czech automaker plans to launch this fully-built unit (FBU) in limited volumes.

The Octavia RS is slated to commemorate 25 years of Skoda's legacy in India, where the original Octavia model marked the brand's entry. Bookings for this limited-run model will commence on October 6, with deliveries scheduled for November. Only 100 units will be available for sale, according to Brand Director Ashish Gupta.

Gupta further clarified that the Octavia RS, imported under the GSR 870 rule, will feature UK specifications despite being manufactured in the Czech Republic. The automaker has enjoyed a robust sales performance this fiscal year, with expectations to double its market share in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

 Global
2
Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

 India
3
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

 India
4
Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025