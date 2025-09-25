Skoda Octavia RS Launch: A Sporty Reintroduction to India

Skoda Auto India is poised to reintroduce its iconic premium sedan, the Octavia, in a sportier avatar, the Octavia RS. A senior company executive confirmed on Thursday that the Czech automaker plans to launch this fully-built unit (FBU) in limited volumes.

The Octavia RS is slated to commemorate 25 years of Skoda's legacy in India, where the original Octavia model marked the brand's entry. Bookings for this limited-run model will commence on October 6, with deliveries scheduled for November. Only 100 units will be available for sale, according to Brand Director Ashish Gupta.

Gupta further clarified that the Octavia RS, imported under the GSR 870 rule, will feature UK specifications despite being manufactured in the Czech Republic. The automaker has enjoyed a robust sales performance this fiscal year, with expectations to double its market share in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)