24th John H. Jackson WTO Moot Court Launches With Training Webinars

The 24th John H. Jackson Moot Court Competition on WTO Law officially launched on 17 September 2025, marking the start of another year of one of the most prestigious international student competitions in trade law. The annual event, organized by the European Law Students’ Association (ELSA) with technical support from the World Trade Organization (WTO), simulates the WTO dispute settlement system, offering participants a unique opportunity to gain practical legal experience in international trade law.

Purpose and Structure of the Competition

The competition is designed as a mock dispute settlement hearing, where teams of students from universities around the world act as advocates for WTO members. They prepare written submissions and deliver oral pleadings before expert panelists who act as WTO adjudicators. These panelists typically include trade lawyers, academics, and former or current WTO officials, ensuring participants receive exposure to real-world trade law practice.

The John H. Jackson Moot Court is widely regarded as a launchpad for careers in international trade law. Many former participants have gone on to secure internships at the WTO, the Advisory Centre on WTO Law (ACWL), international law firms, and graduate programs focused on trade and economic law.

Legal Mooting Masterclass Webinars

To ensure students are well-prepared for this demanding competition, the WTO, ACWL, and ELSA are collaborating on a series of preparatory webinars titled “Legal Mooting Masterclass.”

These sessions are aimed at:

Introducing new participants to the competition’s format and rules.

Providing guidance on legal research tools relevant to WTO law.

Sharing best practices for advocacy , including structuring arguments and oral presentation techniques.

Offering tips from experienced WTO and ACWL experts who have judged or coached in past competitions.

The four webinar sessions will be held on 6 October and 10 October 2025, scheduled at different times to accommodate students across various time zones. Registration is mandatory, and details, including the sign-up form, have been made available by ELSA and the WTO.

The 2025 Case: “Engeli – Measures Relating to Critical Minerals”

Each year, the Moot Court Competition introduces a fictional WTO dispute case designed to challenge participants with timely and complex trade law issues.

This year’s case, titled “Engeli – Measures Relating to Critical Minerals,” addresses pressing global challenges at the intersection of sustainability, trade, and human rights. Students will grapple with legal questions such as:

Whether local content rules can be justified under WTO law in the pursuit of green industrial policy.

How WTO members may structure critical minerals partnerships to advance sustainable development.

To what extent human rights concerns in supply chains can influence WTO-consistent trade measures.

This case reflects real-world tensions between climate policy, economic development, and trade law obligations, offering participants a chance to explore some of the most cutting-edge debates in global trade governance.

Global Reach and Impact

Every year, the competition attracts hundreds of law students from across the globe, providing them with a platform to develop expertise in WTO law, sharpen advocacy skills, and network with international trade professionals.

Regional rounds are held across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Americas, leading to the Final Oral Round at the WTO in Geneva, where the best teams present their arguments before an esteemed panel of WTO law experts.

A Platform for Future Trade Lawyers

For law students, the John H. Jackson Moot Court Competition is not just an academic exercise—it is a gateway to professional opportunities. Many participants use the experience to pursue careers in international law firms, government ministries, academia, or multilateral organizations.

The WTO and ACWL’s continued involvement ensures the competition remains closely tied to the realities of global trade governance, offering participants insights that extend far beyond the classroom.

Looking Ahead

As the 24th edition gets underway, participants worldwide are gearing up to engage with complex, forward-looking trade law issues. With the support of expert webinars and institutional backing from the WTO, ACWL, and ELSA, the competition is expected to once again highlight the importance of legal reasoning, advocacy, and international cooperation in solving global trade challenges.