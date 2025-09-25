Left Menu

Signature Global's Strategic Outreach: Bridging Indian Real Estate with NRIs in the USA

Signature Global engaged NRIs in the USA through events in Rhode Island to understand their real estate preferences in India. Led by Ms. Bharti Aggarwal, the programmes highlighted projects like Cloverdale SPR. The company aims to better cater to NRI needs and set up a dedicated team for enhanced service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:21 IST
Signature Global has intensified its engagement with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the USA, seeking to align its real estate offerings with their preferences. Recent Investor Engagement Programmes in Rhode Island, including ones at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Providence and Hyatt Place Hotel in Warwick, aimed to bridge understanding.

Led by Director Ms. Bharti Aggarwal, these events showcased Signature Global's projects, such as the newly launched Cloverdale SPR, Titanium SPR, and Deluxe DXP. These interactions provided valuable feedback on NRI expectations, helping the company refine strategies for better alignment with their needs.

By establishing a dedicated team in India, Signature Global intends to enhance its service offerings, focusing on timely delivery and quality that meets global standards, thereby positioning itself as a preferred real estate partner for NRIs investing back home.

