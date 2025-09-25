Teen Innovators Battle Delhi's Air with DIY Purifiers

In the smog-shrouded locality of Okhla, Delhi, 14-year-old students are feeling the impact of pollution on their daily lives. Significantly, it's not the absence of fresh air that young Ankit misses, but rather the school recess, which gets curtailed when air quality falls dangerously low, forcing class cancellations.

This narrative spurred Aarkin Soni, 17, and his peers from the American Embassy School to act. They've launched Filtair, a grassroots project turning clean air from a privilege into a basic right through DIY air purifiers. Accessible and affordable, Filtair addresses gaps in resources for low-income families, winning recognition at the Diamond Challenge - India Pitch Event.

With ₹1,00,000 CSR support, they aim to broaden their initiative, reaching more underserved communities in Delhi. Yet, Filtair is merely one aspect of Soni's civic mission. His sanitation drive, Shades of Clean, and his campaigning for waste management reforms reflect a broader commitment to improving public health and environmental standards, focusing on human-centric solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)