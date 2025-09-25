Left Menu

Teen Innovators Battle Delhi's Air with DIY Purifiers

In Delhi's pollution crisis, teenagers lead change with Filtair, a DIY air purifier initiative. By teaching kids to build affordable purifiers, they make clean air a right, not a privilege. With CSR funding, their mission expands, emphasizing empathy over policy as they tackle broader civic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:26 IST
Teen-Led Innovation Offers Low-Cost Clean Air Solution for Delhi's Most Vulnerable. Image Credit: ANI
In the smog-shrouded locality of Okhla, Delhi, 14-year-old students are feeling the impact of pollution on their daily lives. Significantly, it's not the absence of fresh air that young Ankit misses, but rather the school recess, which gets curtailed when air quality falls dangerously low, forcing class cancellations.

This narrative spurred Aarkin Soni, 17, and his peers from the American Embassy School to act. They've launched Filtair, a grassroots project turning clean air from a privilege into a basic right through DIY air purifiers. Accessible and affordable, Filtair addresses gaps in resources for low-income families, winning recognition at the Diamond Challenge - India Pitch Event.

With ₹1,00,000 CSR support, they aim to broaden their initiative, reaching more underserved communities in Delhi. Yet, Filtair is merely one aspect of Soni's civic mission. His sanitation drive, Shades of Clean, and his campaigning for waste management reforms reflect a broader commitment to improving public health and environmental standards, focusing on human-centric solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

