Delhi's Struggle: Upholding Clean Air Standards Amid Rising Pollution

In 2025, Delhi recorded the highest PM10 concentration in India, significantly surpassing national standards, according to a CREA analysis. Despite substantial funding under the National Clean Air Programme, the city underutilized its resources. The report highlights an urgent need for enhanced focus on PM2.5 and regional strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 08:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) reveals that Delhi recorded the country's highest annual average PM10 concentration, standing at 197 micrograms per cubic metre in 2025. This level is almost three times greater than the national standard of 60 micrograms.

Data shows that Delhi exceeded the permissible PM10 levels on 285 days in the year, underscoring the capital's struggles with air quality. In terms of finer particles, Delhi ranked as the second most polluted for PM2.5, with levels nearly double the national maximum.

The city's performance in utilizing allocated funds for air quality improvements was also criticized, as only 33 per cent of funds under the National Clean Air Programme were spent. The report called for a renewed focus on reducing PM2.5 and suggested a regional approach to addressing Delhi's air pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

