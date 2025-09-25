Left Menu

India Inks Landmark Deal for Tejas MK-1A Jets

The Indian Ministry of Defence has finalized a deal worth Rs 62,370 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for 97 Tejas MK-1A aircraft. The contract, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security, supports the IAF's operational needs. Deliveries start in 2027 and emphasize indigenous development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:50 IST
India Inks Landmark Deal for Tejas MK-1A Jets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Defence Ministry on Thursday announced a significant Rs 62,370 crore agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This development follows approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new fleet, comprising 68 fighters and 29 twin-seaters, will replace the MiG-21 jets and bolster the IAF's strength. The deliveries are set to commence from 2027, running over a course of six years. Notably, the aircraft boast over 64% indigenous content.

Infusing advanced technologies, the Tejas MK-1A is poised to enhance India's self-reliance in defense. The initiative is backed by 105 Indian vendors, expected to create around 11,750 jobs annually. The IAF, with a dwindling squadron count, aims to revitalize its air defense capabilities.

TRENDING

1
India's Green Hydrogen Market Poised for Growth: Key Insights from Industry Summit

India's Green Hydrogen Market Poised for Growth: Key Insights from Industry ...

 India
2
Tragic Collision in Jharkhand: Lives Shattered on NH-33

Tragic Collision in Jharkhand: Lives Shattered on NH-33

 India
3
Submer Targets India as Data Center Powerhouse

Submer Targets India as Data Center Powerhouse

 India
4
Nicolas Sarkozy's Controversial Conviction: A Blow to French Politics

Nicolas Sarkozy's Controversial Conviction: A Blow to French Politics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025