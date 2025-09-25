India Inks Landmark Deal for Tejas MK-1A Jets
The Indian Ministry of Defence has finalized a deal worth Rs 62,370 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for 97 Tejas MK-1A aircraft. The contract, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security, supports the IAF's operational needs. Deliveries start in 2027 and emphasize indigenous development.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Defence Ministry on Thursday announced a significant Rs 62,370 crore agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This development follows approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The new fleet, comprising 68 fighters and 29 twin-seaters, will replace the MiG-21 jets and bolster the IAF's strength. The deliveries are set to commence from 2027, running over a course of six years. Notably, the aircraft boast over 64% indigenous content.
Infusing advanced technologies, the Tejas MK-1A is poised to enhance India's self-reliance in defense. The initiative is backed by 105 Indian vendors, expected to create around 11,750 jobs annually. The IAF, with a dwindling squadron count, aims to revitalize its air defense capabilities.
ALSO READ
GeM Unveils Vigilance Awareness Week to Boost Procurement Transparency
Deliveries of jets will start in 2027-28: Govt after inking contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for procurement of 97 Tejas jets.
Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement
Punjab's Cotton Crisis: Minister's Urgent Call for MSP Procurement
Govt Approves ₹13,890 Cr Pulses & Oilseeds Procurement in UP, Gujarat