India Inks Landmark Deal for Tejas MK-1A Jets

The Indian Defence Ministry on Thursday announced a significant Rs 62,370 crore agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to procure 97 Tejas MK-1A light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This development follows approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new fleet, comprising 68 fighters and 29 twin-seaters, will replace the MiG-21 jets and bolster the IAF's strength. The deliveries are set to commence from 2027, running over a course of six years. Notably, the aircraft boast over 64% indigenous content.

Infusing advanced technologies, the Tejas MK-1A is poised to enhance India's self-reliance in defense. The initiative is backed by 105 Indian vendors, expected to create around 11,750 jobs annually. The IAF, with a dwindling squadron count, aims to revitalize its air defense capabilities.