Odisha's Paddy Procurement Resumed Amid Ongoing Rice Millers' Strike

Odisha recommences paddy procurement in 19 districts, amidst an indefinite strike by rice millers demanding revised fees and dues. The situation has disrupted operations, leaving farmers in the lurch. Negotiations between the government and the millers continue without a definitive resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:18 IST
Odisha's Paddy Procurement Resumed Amid Ongoing Rice Millers' Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Odisha's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra announced the resumption of paddy procurement across 19 districts, despite an ongoing indefinite strike by rice millers over unsettled dues and fee revisions.

The All Odisha Rice Millers' Association initiated their strike earlier this week, halting the procurement process. The millers are advocating for increased milling charges and updated transportation rates for their operations. Minister Patra reaffirmed that over 14 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have already been collected, and the government has conceded to increase transportation fees and issue custody maintenance payments for three months.

However, Association President Mahesh Bansal insisted that their strike would continue, as the government has yet to meet all their demands. Farmers across the state are bearing the brunt, stranded at procurement sites in harsh conditions. Despite ongoing discussions, the government and rice millers remain at an impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

