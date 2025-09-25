Cyclone Ragasa Reels Southern China Back to Business

Hong Kong and parts of Guangdong province are back in action after Cyclone Ragasa, the year's most powerful storm, temporarily halted life. With over 100 injuries reported and severe weather effects spanning across the region, businesses and transit systems began their recovery on Thursday.

The storm devastated Hong Kong on Wednesday, causing the suspension of flights and drawing massive waves along its shorelines. Authorities promptly restored airport operations and faced the pressing task of addressing structural damage, including flooded zones and fallen trees.

Shopkeepers like Yang Yanna faced massive economic setbacks, estimating damages totaling hundreds of thousands in yuan. Yet the clean-up effort was swift in China's tech hub, Shenzhen, while flooding overwhelmed parts of Zhuhai. Following Ragasa's approach, emergency precautions helped manage impacts, cushioning the blow in low-lying zones and preventing further crisis.

