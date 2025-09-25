US Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Challenges

The US economy experienced an unexpected surge, expanding by 3.8% in the second quarter, as highlighted in a revised government report. This growth follows a first-quarter decline attributed to increased imports amid trade tensions initiated by President Donald Trump's policies.

Consumer spending saw a notable rise, contributing to the economic rebound. However, challenges persist as tariffs, aimed at protecting American industries, introduce inflationary pressures. These factors, alongside trade uncertainties, have hampered job growth, reducing average monthly additions significantly.

Despite the positive GDP report, the future of economic expansion remains cautious. Forecasts suggest a slowdown to 1.5% growth in the third quarter, with the job market struggling amidst prevailing uncertainties and Fed interest rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)