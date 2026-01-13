Left Menu

Canadian Hopes High for Canola Tariffs Breakthrough on China Visit

Senior Canadian officials expect progress in negotiations over Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola exports during Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Beijing. This follows a year-long trade dispute, exacerbated by China's imposition of anti-dumping duties after Canada's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports.

During Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Beijing, senior Canadian officials expressed optimism for progress, though not the complete elimination of Chinese tariffs on Canadian canola exports.

The trade tensions escalated when China imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties on Canadian canola imports last August.

This development followed Canada's decision to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports the previous year, marking a year-long trade dispute.

