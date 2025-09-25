Left Menu

Navratra Surge: Maruti Suzuki India's Sales Skyrocket Amid GST 2.0 Benefits

Maruti Suzuki India reported a surge in retail sales, recording 75,000 units sold during Navratra, thanks to the new GST 2.0 regime. Daily inquiries have doubled, leading to strong bookings. Some models may face supply challenges due to high demand during the festive period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:25 IST
Navratra Surge: Maruti Suzuki India's Sales Skyrocket Amid GST 2.0 Benefits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India has experienced a dramatic uptick in retail sales since the outset of Navratra. With the introduction of the GST 2.0 regime, retail figures have climbed to 75,000 units, as confirmed by a senior company official on Thursday.

The company is witnessing a remarkable inquiry level of 80,000 per day, nearly twice the usual rate of 40,000-45,000. Bookings are also soaring, with approximately 18,000 reservations recorded daily, according to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales for Maruti Suzuki India.

Banerjee highlighted significant traction in the small car segment and commended the government for reducing GST rates, which has fueled customer interest and upgrades. However, some vehicle variants, including popular models like Brezza, Dzire, and Baleno, may soon face waiting periods due to the overwhelming response, as production cannot be increased on short notice.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Crucial Super 4 Showdown in Asia Cup

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Crucial Super 4 Showdown in Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel

Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel

 Global
3
Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

 India
4
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025