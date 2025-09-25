Navratra Surge: Maruti Suzuki India's Sales Skyrocket Amid GST 2.0 Benefits

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India has experienced a dramatic uptick in retail sales since the outset of Navratra. With the introduction of the GST 2.0 regime, retail figures have climbed to 75,000 units, as confirmed by a senior company official on Thursday.

The company is witnessing a remarkable inquiry level of 80,000 per day, nearly twice the usual rate of 40,000-45,000. Bookings are also soaring, with approximately 18,000 reservations recorded daily, according to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales for Maruti Suzuki India.

Banerjee highlighted significant traction in the small car segment and commended the government for reducing GST rates, which has fueled customer interest and upgrades. However, some vehicle variants, including popular models like Brezza, Dzire, and Baleno, may soon face waiting periods due to the overwhelming response, as production cannot be increased on short notice.