Mumbai Airport Flies High with Tech-Enabled Travel

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has seen a dramatic rise in passengers opting for self-service technologies, highlighting a growing trend towards touchless travel experiences. According to the Adani Group, which manages the airport, there has been a significant uptick in the use of digital tools over the past 16 months, including self-check-in kiosks, self-baggage drop machines, and biometric-based DigiYatra services. This shift is part of the airport's overarching strategy to provide faster and more efficient travel experiences.

From April 2024 to August 2025, data indicates that over 3.86 million passengers utilized the airport's self-check-in kiosks to print boarding passes. Domestic airlines, particularly IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express, primarily drove this change, with IndiGo alone accounting for 2.58 million of these transactions. International airlines such as Air France and Emirates also showed increased engagement. In August 2025, nearly 264,414 boarding passes were printed via self-check-in kiosks, marking a 41.84 percent rise compared to April 2024.

The airport's self-baggage drop facilities experienced a similar increase in popularity. Between April 2024 and August 2025, the 32 machines processed about 7.15 lakh bags. Domestic carriers handled the majority, with international airlines including KLM and Lufthansa managing approximately 70,000 bags. The system's efficiency is evident, taking just 17 to 20 seconds to process each bag. The adoption rate for these facilities rose steadily, with domestic usage climbing from 5.26 percent to 6.28 percent and international usage swelling from 4.15 percent to nearly 14 percent.

The DigiYatra biometric boarding system at CSMIA also reported strong user growth, with 46 e-gates and 40 face pods facilitating over 6.3 million users in the same 16-month window. Monthly usage increased notably from 12 percent in April 2024 to 32 percent in August 2025. Passengers now enjoy expedited travel, passing through checkpoints in just a few seconds, supported by the airport's sophisticated Airport Operation Command Centre (AOCC) and Aviio platform. These systems leverage AI for predictive analytics and real-time decision-making, streamlining operations and enhancing response capabilities.

Further advancements at CSMIA include the use of autonomous cleaning robots and plans to implement smart washrooms and AI-driven solutions across terminals, underscoring the airport's commitment to innovative, tech-forward amenities. (ANI)

