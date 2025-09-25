Eastern Railway Enhances Durga Puja Commuter Services

In anticipation of heightened passenger traffic during Durga Puja, Eastern Railway has announced plans to run 31 special EMU train services daily. According to an official, these services are scheduled to operate in the Sealdah division to manage the festive rush effectively.

The special train services will commence on September 27 and continue through October 2. In the main and north sections, routes between Sealdah and destinations such as Ranaghat, Kalyani, Naihati, Krishnanagar, and Bangaon will see increased train frequency, with 19 special services running each day.

Additionally, the south section will benefit from 12 special services daily, enhancing connectivity between Sealdah and areas such as Baruipur and Budge Budge. This initiative aims to provide a smoother travel experience for commuters during the celebrations.