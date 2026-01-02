Zohran Mamdani: Ushering a New Era in New York City Governance

Indian-origin politician Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the 112th Mayor of New York City, promising an expansive and audacious governance agenda. In his inaugural speech, Mamdani said he aims to deliver safety, affordability, and abundance, fighting corporate greed and overcoming perceived challenges.

Sworn in by Senator Bernie Sanders at City Hall and earlier by New York Attorney General Letitia James in a private ceremony, Mamdani becomes the first South Asian and Muslim to lead the U.S.'s largest city. He credited his family and supporters for their vital roles in his journey.

Mamdani's election, marked by a historic victory against notable opponents with Donald Trump's endorsement, symbolizes a shift towards inclusivity. He invoked words from former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, emphasizing hope and a transition from 'old into the new,' promising a government resonant with New York City's diverse populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)