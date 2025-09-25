Left Menu

Mumbai Transport Crackdown: 7500 Vehicles Penalized for Violations

Maharashtra's transport department has penalized 7500 taxis, auto rickshaws, and bikes in Mumbai Metropolitan Region for violations, collecting Rs 1.63 crore in fines. FIRs were filed against app-based bike aggregators for illegal operations. Authorities have mandated standard taxi rates while app-based aggregators are restricted to minimum fares.

The Maharashtra transport department has taken a stringent stance against vehicular violations in the bustling Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Between April and August, approximately 7500 taxis, auto rickshaws, and motorcycles faced penalties, culminating in fines totaling Rs 1.63 crore, according to official reports revealed on Thursday.

Further enforcement against app-based aggregators saw FIRs lodged at various police stations for unauthorized passenger services via private two-wheelers. Transport authorities emphasized the legality issues involving 7152 taxis and rickshaws, alongside 263 motorcycle infractions, as cited by Bharat Kalaskar, the additional transport commissioner.

Amidst ongoing fare standardization initiatives, app-based entities such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido are mandated to adhere strictly to government-notified fare structures, declaring Rs 15 for the initial 1.5 km and Rs 10.27 for each subsequent kilometer. The regulation emphasizes curbing unauthorized fare hikes, especially among app-based bike aggregators.

