Mumbai Transport Crackdown: 7500 Vehicles Penalized for Violations

The Maharashtra transport department has taken a stringent stance against vehicular violations in the bustling Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Between April and August, approximately 7500 taxis, auto rickshaws, and motorcycles faced penalties, culminating in fines totaling Rs 1.63 crore, according to official reports revealed on Thursday.

Further enforcement against app-based aggregators saw FIRs lodged at various police stations for unauthorized passenger services via private two-wheelers. Transport authorities emphasized the legality issues involving 7152 taxis and rickshaws, alongside 263 motorcycle infractions, as cited by Bharat Kalaskar, the additional transport commissioner.

Amidst ongoing fare standardization initiatives, app-based entities such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido are mandated to adhere strictly to government-notified fare structures, declaring Rs 15 for the initial 1.5 km and Rs 10.27 for each subsequent kilometer. The regulation emphasizes curbing unauthorized fare hikes, especially among app-based bike aggregators.