Bengaluru's Traffic Revolution: Cabinet Approves Adaptive Signals

The Karnataka cabinet sanctioned adaptive traffic signal systems at 110 Bengaluru junctions, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion. This decision falls under the Karnataka State Road Safety Fund, costing Rs 56.45 crore. The dynamic signals adjust to traffic density, marking a shift from static intervals. The cabinet also addressed several legal and developmental issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:19 IST
The Karnataka cabinet has given the go-ahead for installing 'adaptive traffic signals' at 110 junctions in Bengaluru, aiming to mitigate the city's persistent traffic congestion. This initiative, costing an estimated Rs 56.45 crore, is part of the Karnataka State Road Safety Fund.

Unlike the traditional system with fixed signal intervals, the new adaptive signals will dynamically change according to real-time traffic density, revolutionizing traffic management throughout the city. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil highlighted these measures in the latest cabinet briefing.

Beyond traffic solutions, the cabinet focused on numerous issues. The inquiry into Deputy Superintendent of Police M K Ganapathy's 2016 suicide, renovation projects, amendments to the Karnataka Rent Act, and investments in medical equipment and facilities were also on the agenda.

