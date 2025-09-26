Left Menu

Turkish Airlines Soars with Major Boeing Order

Turkish Airlines announces plans to order 75 Boeing B787s and negotiate a deal for 150 Boeing 737-8/10 MAX planes, contingent on successful talks with engine manufacturer CFM International. The purchase strengthens Turkish Airlines' fleet efficiency and targets a 6% annual growth by 2035.

In a groundbreaking move, Turkish Airlines has announced its intent to purchase 75 Boeing B787 aircraft, marking a significant expansion in its fleet. The airline revealed the news on Friday, following President Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, where discussions also touched upon Turkey's potential shift away from buying Russian oil and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

The airline aims to boost its fleet's efficiency through orders comprising 50 firm and 25 option requests for B787-9 and B787-10 models, scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2034. Negotiations are currently underway with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace for engines and maintenance services.

Furthermore, Turkish Airlines completed negotiations with Boeing for an additional 150 737-8/10 MAX aircraft. The finalization of these orders hinges on successful engine supply discussions with CFM International. The airline's strategic move is anticipated to enhance operational efficiency and support an average annual growth rate of 6% by 2035.

