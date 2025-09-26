Turkish Airlines Soars with Major Boeing Order

In a groundbreaking move, Turkish Airlines has announced its intent to purchase 75 Boeing B787 aircraft, marking a significant expansion in its fleet. The airline revealed the news on Friday, following President Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, where discussions also touched upon Turkey's potential shift away from buying Russian oil and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

The airline aims to boost its fleet's efficiency through orders comprising 50 firm and 25 option requests for B787-9 and B787-10 models, scheduled for delivery between 2029 and 2034. Negotiations are currently underway with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace for engines and maintenance services.

Furthermore, Turkish Airlines completed negotiations with Boeing for an additional 150 737-8/10 MAX aircraft. The finalization of these orders hinges on successful engine supply discussions with CFM International. The airline's strategic move is anticipated to enhance operational efficiency and support an average annual growth rate of 6% by 2035.