TVS Motor Revamps Global Design Vision with New Centre of Excellence

TVS Motor Company establishes a Global Centre of Excellence in Bologna, Italy, through acquiring Engines Engineering S.p.A., enhancing its design, engineering, and innovation capabilities in two- and three-wheelers, including its iconic Norton Motorcycles brand. The initiative focuses on future mobility technologies and global talent collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:12 IST
Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to elevate its international design and engineering prowess, TVS Motor Company has announced the establishment of a Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bologna, Italy. This strategic initiative is bolstered by the acquisition of 100% ownership of Engines Engineering S.p.A., a respected Italian firm renowned for its advanced motorcycle prototyping and MotoGP racing expertise.

The newly formed CoE aims to leverage the specialized knowledge of Engines Engineering by integrating it with TVS Motor's renowned research and development capabilities. This effort seeks to accelerate the production of next-generation mobility solutions and enhance TVS's ability to differentiate and lead technologically in global markets.

The initiative not only enhances TVS Motor's product offerings but also adds vital capabilities to Norton Motorcycles, the company's famed British brand. Under the leadership of Chairman Sudarshan Venu, TVS Motor is set to deliver revolutionary vehicles by combining the creative mastery from both entities, thus setting new standards in the industry.

