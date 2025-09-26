Left Menu

Turkish Airlines Expands Fleet with Major Boeing Acquisition

Turkish Airlines announced plans to acquire 225 Boeing aircraft, comprising 75 B787-9 and B787-10 models and 150 737-8/10MAX models. The deals follow meetings between Turkish President Erdogan and US President Trump. Engine supplier negotiations are ongoing, with deliveries expected between 2029 and 2034.

Ankara | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:09 IST
Turkish Airlines, the national carrier of Turkiye, has declared its intention to bolster its fleet with the acquisition of 225 Boeing aircraft. The announcement, made via the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Friday, details the purchase of 75 state-of-the-art Boeing B787-9 and B787-10 aircraft, alongside 150 737-8/10MAX models.

This significant move came shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's diplomatic talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington. The airline's plan includes placing 50 confirmed and 25 optional orders for the advanced B787 series, slated for delivery from 2029 to 2034.

Simultaneously, Turkish Airlines is concluding negotiations with engine manufacturers Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace, aiming to secure engines, spare parts, and maintenance services. Additionally, final discussions with CFM International for the 737 order are underway, as the airline continues to manage one of the most extensive flight networks globally.

