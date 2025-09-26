Tariff Surge: How Trump's Policy Impacts Indian Pharma Exports

President Donald Trump has declared a 100 percent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products, a move that will unlikely disrupt Indian generic drug exports to the US, states Namit Joshi, PHARMEXCIL Chairman.

The tariff, set to begin in October 2025, does not affect generic medication, which constitutes the bulk of India's $11 billion pharmaceutical exports to the US. Joshi assured that Indian firms maintain a strong foothold in the market, further solidifying their global supply chain position.

As Indian pharmaceutical companies focus on leveraging competitive advantages in cost-efficiency and exploring complex generic innovations, they remain pivotal in providing affordable drugs globally, marking a hefty share in the US's pharmaceutical demand.

